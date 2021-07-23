Kim earns 5th straight win on birthday, Cards beat Cubs 3-2

(670 The Score) Cubs shortstop Javier Baez and Reds reliever Amir Garrett still appear to hate each other. We were reminded of that as their rivalry continued Monday night, when Baez hit a towering fly ball off Garrett to deep center in the bottom of the ninth inning that went for a walk-off single and gave the Cubs a come-from-behind 6-5 win at a frenzied Wrigley Field. Before his pinch-hit at-bat with the bases loaded and out out even began, Baez was chirping at Garrett. And then upon swinging away at the first pitch and driving it deep for the win, Baez really amped up his trash talk in a scene unlike anything in recent memory. Baez walked slowly – really, really slowly – on a 16-second trip to first base while screaming at Garrett and cranking the bat that he was still holding in his hand in a stir-the-pot/sweeping motion. Baez then threw the bat down on the ground in the general vicinity of Garrett in what perhaps could only be described as celebratory anger and a troll of Garrett.