Hospitalizations spiking faster than previous COVID surges

fox13news.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis latest COVID-19 surge is happening over a shorter period of time and it’s already putting the pressure on hospitals across the state. Vaccines helped ease the load but it’s not enough to keep unvaccinated people out of the hospital.

Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Is How Long the Delta Variant COVID Surge Will Last, Data Shows

The Delta variant seems to have knocked the U.S. off its path of ending the COVID pandemic. As a result of this fast-spreading variant, virus cases are spiking, ICUs are filling up, and officials are considering bringing back mask mandates. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID cases have increased by nearly 50 percent in the last week—and more than 80 percent of these new cases are caused by infections with the Delta variant, which is currently the predominant variant in the country. Now, researchers have predicted just how long the Delta variant COVID surge will last.
Public HealthNew York Post

COVID-19 cases are surging in almost every US state

The number of daily new COVID-19 infections has shot up almost 50 percent in the United States amid the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant — with rises even recorded in states with high vaccination rates, data shows. The US on Tuesday recorded an average of 19,455 new cases...
Public Healthbuzzfeednews.com

A Cape Cod COVID Outbreak Shows The Delta Variant May Be Even More Infectious Than We Thought, The CDC Says

The CDC’s about-face recommendation this week that vaccinated people in high-risk areas should resume wearing masks in indoor public spaces was spurred by new data that showed that even vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant can spread it, the agency said Friday. The data analyzed a large outbreak of COVID-19 cases among vaccinated beachgoers in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, over the July 4th holiday.
Augusta, GAWJBF.com

Local doctors report spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – The increase in Covid-19 cases is hitting local hospitals. For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER. Covid-hospitalizations at University hospital went from 17 this past weekend to 29 Wednesday morning. Doctors say there’s no way to tell if these patients contracted the Delta variant, because there’s still no way to test for it here in Augusta.
Utah Statekjzz.com

Utah doctors respond to spike in COVID cases, hospitalizations

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Doctors and health officials with Intermountain Healthcare are raising concerns as the number of positive COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations continue to rise at an "alarming" rate. Doctors said the majority of the cases they're seeing are fueled largely by the COVID-19 Delta Variant among...
Oklahoma StateTulsa World

'It's a crisis': COVID-19 hospitalizations soaring at record pace as virus spreads faster than ever in Oklahoma

COVID-19 hospitalizations have skyrocketed at record rates to reach levels now that Oklahoma endured in fall 2020 as the virus spreads more efficiently than ever in the state. In only a month, COVID hospitalizations have gone from lows similar to June 2020 after quarantine to then what took four months to hit October 2020 levels — when then-president Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force advised Gov. Kevin Stitt that “many preventable deaths” were happening in Oklahoma.
KidsKMOV

Delta variant affecting children more than previous COVID-19 strains

Millions of Americans are jeopardizing their health, freedom and finances by not getting vaccinated and putting themselves at risk of the most infectious coronavirus strain yet, current and former federal health officials say. (CBS NEWSPATH) -- More than four million children have been infected with COVID-19 in the U.S. since...
Public Healthnbcpalmsprings.com

WHO Sends Urgent Message as Delta Surges COVID Cases

The World Health Organization is warning people take precautions to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. They said social distancing, masks, handwashing are still effective tools but they’re not being practiced as aggressively as the virus is spreading. The WHO made it clear, vaccinations remain not only the best way to prevent more hospitalizations and deaths but also more dangerous mutant strains of the virus. The Delta strain is now the most dominant worldwide. The CDC changed its mask recommendations to also include vaccinated people, as they too can spread this more aggressive strain, even when they do not have symptoms. People with weak immune systems are at more risk of getting a breakthrough infection. The CDC said this variant has changed the war on the virus and found it to be as contagious as the chickenpox and more contagious than the flu.
NBC 29 News

COVID-19 hospitalizations rising as delta variant surges

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - COVID-19 cases in Virginia have quadrupled over the past month, thanks in part to the delta variant. This combined with decreasing vaccination trends have officials worried. Hospitalization rates are on the rise, and while death rates have not spiked, that could change. “Over the past several...
Public Healthwfxb.com

Experts Say it May Be Time to Mask Up Again Following Covid-19 Surge

Experts are warning that it may be time to mask up again following the latest Covid-19 surge. With the spread of the Delta Variant among unvaccinated people it may be time to restart the nations pandemic response and mask up again. On Monday, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra signed a renewal of the public health emergency status due to the Coronavirus for another 90 days. Los Angeles County reinstated their mask mandates last week which require masking indoors regardless of vaccination status. According to data from the CDC, about 28% of the U.S. population or over 91 million people live in a county considered to have ‘high’ Covid-19 transmission and only 48.7% of the total U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

