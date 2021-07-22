Cancel
Dallas, TX

Contemporary Collage Workshop with Katherine Bayonet

By Katherine Baronet
DFW Community News
 11 days ago
Students will create a piece of art worthy of being put in a frame in the Contemporary 3D Collage Workshop!. Students will choose and arrange images, select a color palette, and develop a center of interest to create an aesthetically pleasing framed composition. You will be encouraged to collect your...

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

