Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northwest Pinal County; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; West Pinal County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM MST At 728 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Freeman to near Arizona City. Movement was north at 10 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph along with blowing dust and reduced visibilities down to two miles will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Casa Grande, Maricopa, Arizona City, Freeman, Toltec, Big Horn, Arizola, Stanfield, Ak-Chin Village and East Chui-Chu. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 183 and 204. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 132 and 178. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 172.