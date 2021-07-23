Cancel
Davis County, UT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 20:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near the Great Salt Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Davis; Salt Lake; Tooele The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Salt Lake County in northern Utah Southern Davis County in northern Utah East central Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 900 PM MDT * At 828 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Salt Lake City International Airport, or 8 miles west of Bountiful, moving east at 20 mph. 70 mph winds have been reported in this thunderstorm. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Layton, Bountiful, Farmington, Kaysville, North Salt Lake, Centerville, Woods Cross, West Bountiful, Salt Lake City International Airport, Magna, Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway, Lake Point and Antelope Island State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 308 and 322, and between mile markers 325 and 329. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 97 and 119. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

