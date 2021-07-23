Cancel
Daniels County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Daniels, Sheridan by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 19:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Daniels; Sheridan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN DANIELS AND SHERIDAN COUNTIES UNTIL 930 PM MDT At 828 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Archer, or 11 miles west of Plentywood, moving east at 55 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Plentywood, Westby, Archer, Port Of Raymond, Redstone, Outlook, Raymond, Dooley, Daleview, Comertown, Navajo, Antelope and Coalridge. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern Montana.

