A new edge-based tactical surveillance mobile application with facial recognition for law enforcement and military police has been unveiled by AnyVision. The new OnPatrol offering is an artificial intelligence-based tool for providing real-time alerts from a mobile device such as a bodycam or smartphone. OnPatrol can improve police safety, situational awareness, and community service by providing threat intelligence to officers in one-on-one encounters or group situations, AnyVision says in the announcement. The solution also operates effectively in low-bandwidth and offline environments, including underground or remote areas, matching face biometrics against watch lists of dangerous or missing persons on the device, which can also lower costs for servers, bandwidth and infrastructure typically associated with high-volume video capture and analysis.