U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that the United States would cease its "combat mission" in Iraq by the end of the year, to begin a "new phase" of military cooperation with the country. "We will not be at the end of the year in a combat mission" in Iraq but "our cooperation against terrorism will continue even in this new phase, which we are discussing," said Biden, alongside Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, whom he received Monday at the White House.