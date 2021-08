Giannis Antetokounmpo is somewhere between shock and elation ... and a Chick-fil-A. The Bucks’ newly crowned champion and Finals MVP hopped on Instagram Live Wednesday morning still celebrating his team’s historic win with the team’s trophy. And rightfully so. Basketball is a team sport, but no one worked as much as he did over the years to fulfill the promise he gave himself and the city of Milwaukee: to win an NBA championship.