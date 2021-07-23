Cancel
eHealth M&A Activity Slows in Q2:2021, According to Acquisition Data from Irving Levin Associates, LLC

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. According to new acquisition data from Irving Levin Associates, LLC, eHealth merger and acquisition activity dipped slightly while posting higher transaction dollars in the second quarter of 2021. There were 90 transactions announced in the second quarter, a 13% decrease compared with the previous quarter’s 103 deals. Deal volume was up 79% compared with Q2:20 when 51 transactions were announced. 25 deals disclosed a price in the second quarter, totaling $38.2 billion, which indeed surpasses the $21.3 billion announced over 19 deals for the first quarter. In Q2:20, the sector posted $606.7 million in disclosed spending, displaying a dramatic year-over-year difference.

Marketslawweekcolorado.com

Big Deals Q2 2021: Acquisition

2021 is halfway over and Colorado firms have a lot to show for it so far. Acquisitions were strong coming out of the pandemic. In fact, they were really strong, with some firms working for high-profile clients and doing very big deals. Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP | TTEC |...
Businessjournalofaccountancy.com

M&A activity in accounting on the rebound in 2021, expert says

Merger-and-acquisition (M&A) activity for accounting firms is surging in 2021, Joel Sinkin, the New York-based president of Transition Advisors LLC, said in a session at AICPA & CIMA ENGAGE 2021. In 2020, M&A activity slumped because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, observing that the market for CPA firms was the slowest he had seen “since the early 1990s.” Firms were reluctant to make deals remotely, and negotiations that had started before the pandemic “initially came to a screeching halt,” he said.
Businessswfinstitute.org

MSCI Buys Real Capital Analytics

MSCI Inc signed a deal to acquire Real Capital Analytics, Inc. (RCA) for US$ 950 million in cash. Founded in 2000, Real Capital Analytics is a data and analytics provider of commercial real estate properties. Real Capital Analytics’ database has more than US$ 20 trillion of commercial property transactions linked to over 200,000 investor and lender profiles.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Private Equity Market to Witness Excellent Revenue Growth Owing to Rapid Increase in Demand

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Private Equity Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Private Equity market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Private Equity Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Vector Acquisition

Vector Acquisition (NASDAQ:VACQ) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved down to $10.23 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
MarketsDOT med

Digital health raises $15 billion, sets record for M&A activity in first half of 2021

Digital health companies raked in $15 billion in funding in the first half of 2021 (1H 2021), setting a new record. Funding activity rose by 138% in 1H 2021, compared to $6.3 billion in 1H 2020. In addition, 136 digital health M&A transactions were agreed upon at the same time, compared to 83 in 1H 2020, and a record of 12 companies went public during the first six months of the year, according to Mercom Capital Group in a new report.
Real Estateseniorhousingnews.com

Big REIT Deals Helped Push Senior Living M&A Activity 31% Higher in Q2

Sizable transactions from real estate investment trusts (REITs) helped propel senior housing and care merger and acquisition activity higher in the second quarter of 2021 than the first quarter. The number of publicly announced senior housing and care acquisitions in the second quarter of 2021 rose to 109 deals, representing...
Financial Reportsfreightwaves.com

Mullen Group gets lift from freight market, acquisitions in Q2

Canadian trucking and logistics company Mullen Group (TSX:MTL) reported a double-digit jump in revenue in the second quarter Wednesday as it reaped the benefits of a strong freight market and acquisitions. The Alberta-based firm reported net income of CA$21.7 million ($17.3 million), or 23 cents per share, on CA$312.5 million...
Marketsinvesting.com

Brokerages Bullish on Sun Pharma After Q1 Results

Investing.com -- India’s largest pharma company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NS: SUN ), is in the good books of all brokerages after it reported its results for Q1 FY22. It reported a net profit of Rs 1,441.1 crore compared to loss of Rs 1,655.6 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY21. Revenue was up 28.2% at Rs 9,669.4 crore against Rs 7,582.5 crore.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 10,314 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,314 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Businesschannele2e.com

M&A List: 21 Financial Services MSP Mergers and Acquisitions

M&A (merger and acquisition) activity across the managed IT services provider (MSP) sector remains strong. Indeed, ChannelE2E has covered more than 1,000 technology business buyouts since 2019, and many of those deals involve MSPs. Dig a little deeper, and you may notice the MSP M&A deals involve specific vertical markets....
MarketsThomasNet Industrial News Room

Global M&A Activity Is Predicted to Increase in Second Half of 2021

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. The economy’s recovery from the pandemic is affecting industrial manufacturing...
Financial Reportsbusinessjournaldaily.com

Huntington Reports Q2 Loss of $15M with TCF Acquisition

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Huntington Bancshares Inc. reports a net loss of $15 million in the second quarter, following expenses related to the company’s acquisition of TCF Financial Corp. “We delivered solid fundamental performance for the quarter,” said Huntington President and CEO Steve Steinour in a statement. “We are seeing encouraging...
BusinessTimes Union

Digital Pathology market set to grow at 11% CAGR to reach $ 1.54 billion by 2030; Companies deploying innovative, data-driven alogithms & business models to grow market

BRUSSELS (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. Medi-Tech Insights Key Research Findings in the Digital Pathology market. Pathology is an area where digitization and automation can bring about significant benefits to patients, physicians, pathologists & labs/hospitals. Consider the following startling facts:. 97% of departments don’t have enough histopathologists for the workload, and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

