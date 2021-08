Q. You had five weeks between games mid-season last year. Did that affect the team in any positive way, any negative way? What about the rhythm and that disruption?. JAMES SKALSKI: I think you got guys like Trevor going out, D.J. having to step in, you got key pieces to your team that missed some time, that allows young people to step in. Overall I think it helped us ultimately. Gave some guys more experience in some crucial times later in the year.