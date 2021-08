ZeroNorth announced two trial offerings, its 60-Day AppSec Visualization trial and its 90-Day AppSec Quick Start trial. “Today’s organizations know AppSec is not optional, and many are also exploring how to integrate AppSec into their DevOps processes in order to improve security and increase their competitive advantage,” said John Worrall, CEO at ZeroNorth. “The new trial programs offer CISOs and their teams a chance to test drive the ZeroNorth DevSecOps platform and explore options for integrating AppSec within DevOps.”