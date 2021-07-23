eHealth M&A Activity Slows in Q2:2021, According to Acquisition Data from Irving Levin Associates, LLC

As consultants in health care/PE, we foresee a dramatic upturn in activity in 2021 and beyond for provider acquisitions (e.g., hospitals, physician practices, homecare, telehealth). While COVID temporarily slowed PE activity, the market has rebounded, based on 2020 Q4 published data and anecdotal data for early 2021. The COVID slowdown has created pent-up demand, and COVID itself will likely drive volume due to financial distress. Bain & Co reports that as new innovations are made, volumes rise and assets become available, investor interest will return stronger than ever. In addition, for providers and entrepreneurs on the older side, the aftermath of COVID stress will likely drive more to seek exit/monetization strategies.