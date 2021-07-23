Straive Data Platform derives actionable insights out of unstructured datasets

What are the Key Elements that are used to meet the Challenges?. This article is intended to clarify the phenomenon of Cloud and the implications for the topics like Data Science, Big Data and other related fields. Nowadays, even Data Warehouses and Data Lakes can be made available via SaaS (e.g. Google’s Big Query or Amazones Redshift). A lot of services can be activated and used with the click of a button. They can also often be used more cheaply and without much effort. The cloud also usually offers significantly more performance and computing power than you could realize yourself in a data center.