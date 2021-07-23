Cancel
Straive Data Platform derives actionable insights out of unstructured datasets

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStraive launched Straive Data Platform (SDP). SDP is an end-to-end data management platform focused on unstructured data solutions. With its cloud-native and microservices-based architecture, SDP extracts and enriches data from any unstructured source and enables enterprises to harness the power of all data. SDP benefits companies with a faster time to market, better data coverage and provides consistent quality with a scalable solution and a distinctive capability to work with unstructured data.

www.helpnetsecurity.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Management#Unstructured Data#Data Processing#Public Data#Data Quality#Sdp#Annual Reports#Csr Reports#Straive Data Platform
