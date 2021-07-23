Straive Data Platform derives actionable insights out of unstructured datasets
Straive launched Straive Data Platform (SDP). SDP is an end-to-end data management platform focused on unstructured data solutions. With its cloud-native and microservices-based architecture, SDP extracts and enriches data from any unstructured source and enables enterprises to harness the power of all data. SDP benefits companies with a faster time to market, better data coverage and provides consistent quality with a scalable solution and a distinctive capability to work with unstructured data.www.helpnetsecurity.com
