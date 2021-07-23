Cancel
Montrose County, CO

Montrose County School District mask policies expected next week

By Anna Lynn Winfrey annalynnw@montrosepress.com
Montrose Daily Press
 11 days ago

Montrose County School District is expected to announce the district-wide mask policy and COVID-19 response plan by the end of next week. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Tuesday, July 20, released guidance as to how schools can put the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention into practice. The state’s guidelines emphasize safely returning to in-person learning and a turn away from focusing on individual infections to mitigating widespread transmission.

