Bacon wrapped , grilled shrimp with a spicey barbecue sauce!***

Did you know that most of my life I hated bacon? I literally could not stand the smell of it, the taste of it or even the looks of it. My brother, Damon, loves bacon, as does most all of my family, so when I would cook bacon, I would literally have to leave the house afterwards! I am not really sure what changed but about 2 years ago, my taste buds had some sort of awakening. Bacon, pickles and coconut were on my “no thank you list” of foods all my life, until one day they were not. Like I said, not really sure what happened but I started loving bacon, pickles and coconut, although not all together of course and I continue to love them to this very day. My recipes on my website reflect that change too because now you will find recipes for bacon wrapped sausages, pickled eggs, homemade pickles, coconut cake and even coconut pecan frosting. Now I am adding a new recipe for the simplest way to cook bacon! In the oven.