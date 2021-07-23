Cancel
Eric Clapton says he won't perform at venues that require proof of vaccination

ABC7
ABC7
Eric Clapton says he won't perform at any venues that require people to prove they've received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Clapton issued the statement in response to the United Kingdom's vaccine requirements for people to enter nightclubs and venues.

He previously said he had a "disastrous" experience after getting the vaccine.

Medical experts say they are of course safe.

Clapton has a handful of North American concerts scheduled for September.

