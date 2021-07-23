Eric Clapton says he won't perform at venues that require proof of vaccination
Eric Clapton says he won't perform at any venues that require people to prove they've received a COVID-19 vaccine. Clapton issued the statement in response to the United Kingdom's vaccine requirements for people to enter nightclubs and venues. He previously said he had a "disastrous" experience after getting the vaccine. Medical experts say they are of course safe. Clapton has a handful of North American concerts scheduled for September.
