Wilf family completes purchase of Orlando City Soccer Club

It was a struggle towards the end, but Orlando City ultimately accomplished its goal of qualifying for the playoffs in back-to-back years. This is a level of success unprecedented in the club’s MLS history and is laying a strong foundation for the Luiz Muzzi and Oscar Pareja era. Even if Orlando were to lose its opening round match against Nashville SC, this season would still be a moderate success. But in the wacky world of the MLS Cup playoffs, any team has a shot at a title, and Orlando City can certainly make a run. If that were to happen, though, the Lions will need their stars to deliver.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO