Who is Katie Ledecky? Get to know the Team USA star looking to Paris Olympics

Katie Ledecky is one of the most dominant swimmers of this generation, and she does not seem to be slowing down. In her third Olympic Games, Ledecky is favorite to win gold medals in two individual events, including the first-ever women's Olympic 1,500-meter freestyle.

At the USA Swimming Olympic Trials, Ledecky won all four of her events, and was only truly challenged in the 200-meter freestyle, her weakest event. In Tokyo, however, Ledecky's path to gold will include more challenges than in 2016.

Simona Quadrella, the 22-year-old from Italy, is the reigning world champion in the 1,500 freestyle (Ledecky withdrew due to illness) and will have a chance to chase down the world record holder in both the 800 and 1,500 freestyle.

In Tokyo, Ledecky won silver in the 400-meter freestyle , fell short of winning a medal in the 200-meter freestyle , gold in the 1500-meter freestyle , silver in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay and gold in the 800-meter freestyle final.

Tokyo may not be the last time Ledecky takes to the Olympic pool: Ledecky says she's going to try for the Paris Games .

Get to know some of the Team USA gymnastics team:

When does Katie Ledecky compete at the Olympics?

Ledecky will have a packed schedule. She is competing in four individual events: the 200-, 400-, 800- and 1500-meter freestyle. She will also be on the USA's 4x200-meter freestyle relay. Here is her list of medal competition dates and results:

July 25: Silver in the 400-meter freestyle final

Silver in the 400-meter freestyle final July 27 : Gold in the 1,500-meter freestyle final , but did not medal in the 200-meter freestyle

: Gold in the 1,500-meter freestyle final , but did not medal in the 200-meter freestyle July 28: Silver in 4x200 freestyle relay

Silver in 4x200 freestyle relay July 30: Gold in the 800-meter freestyle final

Katie Ledecky reacts after competing in the women’s 800-meter freestyle final at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials. Al Bello, Getty Images

How old is Katie Ledecky?

Ledecky is 24. She competed in her first Olympics when she was 15.

How tall is Katie Ledecky?

Ledecky is 6 feet tall, which is slightly above average height for elite female swimmers. At the 2016 and 2012 Olympic Games, the average height of finalists in women's events was a little more than 5 feet, 9 inches.

Is Katie Ledecky married?

Ledecky isn't married and almost never publicly shares details of her personal life.

What is the viral chocolate milk video?

In August 2020, Ledecky went viral on social media after she posted a video of herself swimming freestyle across the full length of a pool while balancing a full glass of chocolate milk on the back of her head. The stunt was a part of an advertising campaign for Got Milk, and Ledecky challenged fans to the Got Milk Challenge on TikTok.

How did Katie Ledecky do at the 2016 Olympics?

Ledecky dominated nearly every race in Rio de Janeiro. She won five total medals, bringing home gold in all three of her individual events — the 200-, 400- and 800-meter freestyle — and in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay. Her sole silver medal came in the 4x100-meter free relay. She also broke two world records (that she had held before the Games) and helped the 4x100 relay set an American record.

How many Olympic medals has Katie Ledecky won?

Coming into the Tokyo Olympics, Ledecky had won six Olympic medals across two Summer Games. She earned her first gold medal at the 2012 Games in London in the 800-meter freestyle, and she added four more golds and a silver in 2016.

In Tokyo, she has won gold in the 1500-meter freestyle, gold in the 800-meter freestyle, silver in the 400-meter freestyle and silver in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay.

What records does Katie Ledecky hold?

Ledecky has broken and re-broken so many world and American records that it has nearly become the expectation when she races. She currently holds three world records: the 400-, 800- and 1,500-meter freestyle. She holds more individual long course records than any other swimmer except for Sweden's Sarah Sjöström, who has four.

Ledecky first set the world record in the 400 in 2014 and has since bettered that time twice. She broke the 800 record in 2013 and has lowered it four times, and she has lowered the 1,500 record, which she also first set in 2013, a total of five times.

What is Katie Ledecky's net worth?

After the 2016 Games, it was estimated that Ledecky could make approximately $5 million annually from endorsement deals. However, she decided after Rio to attend Stanford University and compete in the NCAA, which at the time did not allow athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness through endorsement deals. She turned professional in 2018, and though her exact net worth is not known, she has a deal with swimming apparel company TYR for $7 million over six years. She participates in many other additional endorsement deals (such as the Got Milk campaign).

Will Katie Ledecky compete in Paris?

Ledecky said she is "definitely" going to try to compete in Paris, reported USA TODAY.

Katie Ledecky quotes

On the 1,500-meter freestyle being added to the Olympic program for women: "I’m just so grateful that we have the mile in (the Olympics) now. I’ve spoken about the equity that we finally have there and I think that’s a big step. We’re making history tonight (at the U.S. Olympic Trials) and we will be in Tokyo, so that’s fun in its own way."

On the public's expectations: "There are always expectations out there but the most important expectations are the ones that I have for myself."

On the Olympics postponement due to COVID-19: "Now's the time to be cheering for the people on the front lines, doctors, nurses, researchers. ... There are a lot bigger things at stake here, and we’re all very capable of letting these people do the work that’s necessary right now and then we can do our work again when it’s time."

On swimming the 100-meter freestyle in 2016: “I didn’t fall flat on my face. I have no regrets swimming that, so move on, learn some things. Four years ago, I never would have thought I would be swimming a 100 free final at the Olympic trials, so I’m happy with it.”

Contact Emily Adams at eaadams@gannett.com or on Twitter @eaadams6 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who is Katie Ledecky? Get to know the Team USA star looking to Paris Olympics