Who is Lilly King? Meet the two-time Olympian who won two gold medals in her first Games

By Alyssa Hertel, USA TODAY
 11 days ago

Lilly King became an overnight sensation during the Rio Games for her interactions with rival swimmer Yuliya Efimova. She is quick to call out opponents and speak her mind, but she certainly has a winning resume to back it up.

King hadn't lost a race in her signature event – the 100-meter breaststroke – since 2015 until the 100-meter breaststroke in Tokyo where she won bronze after her teammate Lydia Jacoby took the gold .  She has 13 medals in international competition, and 11 of those are gold. While in college, King won eight NCAA titles, winning the 100-yard and 200-yard races all four years.

The Evansville, Indiana native will be one of at least 30 Olympians in 10 different sports from the Hoosier State .

Lilly King of the United States competes in the Women's 200m breaststroke final during Day Six of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials. Tom Pennington, Getty Images

Get to know more Team USA stars:

When does Lilly King compete at the Olympics?

King will compete in three events during the Tokyo Games : the 100-meter breaststroke (July 25-27), 200-meter breaststroke (July 28-July 30) and the 4x100-meter medley relay.

100 breaststroke: Won bronze .

200 breaststroke: Won silver .

4x100 medley relay: Heats are on July 30 and finals on Aug. 1.

How old is Lilly King?

King was born on February 10, 1997 and is 24 years old

How tall is Lilly King?

Lilly King is 5-foot-9.

Is Lilly King married?

King keeps much of her personal life private, but it does not seem like the 24-year-old swimmer is married.

How many Olympic medals has Lilly King won?

King has two gold medals from the 2016 Rio Olympics, her first ever Games. She placed first in the 4x100 medley and 100-meter breaststroke, and she also came in 12th in the 200-meter backstroke. She has won silver in the 200-meter breastroke and bronze in the 100-meter breaststroke at the Tokyo Games.

What is Lilly King’s connection to Yuliya Efimova?

King’s famous finger-wagging moment was directed at Efimova, her biggest rival heading into the Rio Games. Efimova has tested positive twice for performance-enhancing drugs.

In the 2016 Games, King and Efimova would go head-to-head in the 100-meter breaststroke finals, but they first competed in separate semi-finals. Efimova won the first and threw up her pointer finger, signaling No. 1. King was watching in the ready room and was quick to wave her finger back at her competitor.

King got the last laugh, gaining 35,000 Instagram followers overnight and then winning the gold medal over Efimova.

“It’s incredible,” King said after earning the top spot in Rio. “You know, just winning a gold medal, but knowing I did it clean.”

In meets since, the two swimmers have put their rivalry behind them. King says her and Efimova aren’t friends, and they don’t like each other, but they can be cordial with each other in competition.

Does Lilly King hold any records?

King set the world record for the 100-meter breaststroke, finishing the event in 1:04.13 at the 2017 World Championships and has held it ever since. She set the 50-meter breaststroke record in 29.40 seconds in that same meet but 16-year-old Italian swimmer Benedetta Pilato broke that record this past May with a time of 29.30 seconds.

What is Lilly King’s net worth?

Her estimated net worth is $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. King spent four seasons on the Indiana University swim team but since signed with TYR Sports and partnered with Crocs.

Lilly King quotes:

On her comments after the Efimova incident: “My parents to raised me to say what I wanted to say even if it wasn’t necessarily what people wanted to hear. It’s always been how I am and I’ll stick to me guns.”

On playing mind games with opponents: “The mental side of racing is something that I have definitely taken advantage of more than a lot of my competitors do. I just like to see if I can win the race before it starts.”

On the different treatment of male and female athletes: “I’m the first to say I am cocky, but I can back it up. It’s because of what I’ve done in the pool. I think a lot of it goes back to if I was a guy, that conversation would never happen. If I was Michael Phelps, if I was Caeleb Dressel, that conversation would never happen. But since I’m female, and I speak my mind, and I tell people what I think, that’s coming off as me being brash, maybe cocky, instead of me being, ‘Oh, this supreme leader swimmer person.’”

Contact Alyssa Hertel at ahertel@usatoday.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who is Lilly King? Meet the two-time Olympian who won two gold medals in her first Games

