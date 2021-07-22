Cancel
Thurmont, MD

FBI Identify Remains Found At Catoctin Mountain Park As 21-Year-Old Joanna Michelle Amaya

By Kelsey Kushner
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 11 days ago

THURMONT, Md. (WJZ) — Investigators have identified the human remains found off of a trail in Frederick County but they are still trying to piece together what happened.

The FBI said a portion of the body was last month at Catoctin Mountain Park in Thurmont has been identified as 21-year-old Joanna Michelle Amaya also known as Dior Reyes.

“At this point, we’re trying to figure out what happened to her,” said Joy Jiras, FBI Baltimore.

Police said hikers found her foot off the trail and called for help. When the FBI arrived, they found her body nearby but a foot and hand were missing.

They also found a handbag, shoes and a set of keys. They said she was wearing a black tracksuit, wrist guard and red Nike shoes.

‘We’re still looking at all options whether it’s foul play if there’s somebody else involved, whether she was hiking and got lost,” said Jiras.

Officials are calling the case suspicious after no cars were left in the parking lot. They said Amaya’s last known contact with family members was in the fall of last year. They believe her body was at the park for at least a month.

The state of her remains is now posing a challenge for the medical examiner to determine what happened.

“If they have clues no matter how small they might be, they are important clues to us,” Jiras added.

Officials said that a missing persons report was filed but they still are missing some major pieces to the puzzle.

An investigation is ongoing, and the FBI asks that anyone with information in her death contact them at 1-800-CALL-FBI or by contacting the Baltimore Field Office at 410-265-8080.

