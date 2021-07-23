Cancel
4 shot during drive-by shooting at bar in north Houston, deputies say

Four people were shot during a drive-by shooting at a bar in north Houston, investigators say.

It happened at Sammie Js bar and grill on N Houston Rosslyn Rd. around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to a tweet posted by the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office, four people were injured, but their condition wasn't immediately disclosed.

There's also no information regarding a suspect or suspects.

Investigators are clearing out the area and drivers are being asked to avoid the scene.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the way. This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

