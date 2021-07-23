Cancel
Theater & Dance

BTS To Perform "Permission To Dance" and "Dynamite" on 'BBC Radio 1'

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBBC Radio 1 has announced that BTS‘s seven members are set to make their Radio 1 Live Lounge debut next week. Jin, V, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and Jungkook will be performing two of their chart-topping tracks, “Permission To Dance” and “Dynamite,” as well as a cover of Puff Daddy and Faith Evans’s 1997 song “I’ll Be Missing You.” Presenter Adele Roberts will be interviewing the K-pop septet on July 28 at 10:35 p.m. BST (5:35 p.m. EST) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Suga
Faith Evans
Adele Roberts
Puff Daddy
Entertainment
BTS
Theater & Dance
Music
Theater & DanceNME

BTS’ Jungkook says the group’s success “also feels like a burden”

Jungkook of BTS has shared his personal feelings towards the boyband’s international success. In a recent interview with Weverse Magazine, the 23-year-old singer opened up about the pressures of the group’s record-breaking streak of chart-topping single. The vocalist also touched on his forthcoming solo mixtape, which he had previously teased.
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

BTS go anywhere for special 'Permission to Dance' video

BTS have revealed their 'anywhere' video for "Permission to Dance". In the video above, BTS virtually go everywhere and anywhere as they dance to their latest hit track. As previously reported, "Permission to Dance" is a cheerful track with positive lyrics, and English musicians Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac participated in producing the track, marking BTS's second official collaboration with Ed Sheeran since "Make It Right".
Theater & DanceMiddletown Press

BTS to Launch New 'Permission to Dance' Challenge

BTS have partnered with YouTube to launch a new dance challenge centered around their recent single, “Permission to Dance.”. The challenge will launch Friday, July 23rd, and run through August 14th, and will be hosted on YouTube Shorts, a new mobile offering that allows for the creation of TikTok-style short-form videos. Those that want to take part in the Permission to Dance Challenge can upload a video to YouTube shorts replicating the moves in the song’s music video, which feature the international sign language gestures for “peace,” “dance,” and “joy.”
Theater & DanceAdvanced Television

BBC orders BTS special

A new film for BBC One will explore the rise to fame of 21st century K-pop icons, BTS, as they make their debut in the Radio 1 Live Lounge. BTS @ Radio 1 will be hosted by Radio 1 presenter Adele Roberts, who will delve into the culture and industry that made one of the world’s biggest pop bands.
Theater & DanceBBC

BBC One to broadcast first ever BTS special

A brand new 1x30 film for BBC One will explore the sensational rise to fame of 21st century pop icons BTS, as they make their debut in the world-famous Radio 1 Live Lounge. BTS @ Radio 1 will be hosted by Radio 1 presenter Adele Roberts, who will delve into the culture and industry that made one of the world’s biggest pop bands.
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran thanks ARMY for getting BTS' 'Permission to Dance' to #1 on 'Billboard's HOT 100'

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran thanked ARMY for getting BTS' "Permission to Dance" to #1 on 'Billboard's HOT 100'. After BTS ranked in at #1 for 7 weeks straight with "Butter", their newest all-English track "Permission to Dance" hit the top spot on 'Billboard's HOT 100' chart. The HYBE group's newest song is their 5th to hit #1 following "Butter", "Dynamite", "Life Goes On", and "Savage Love (Laxed Siren Beat) [BTS Remix]".
Theater & DanceBillboard

BTS Will Cover This '90s Hot 100 No. 1 Hit for BBC Radio 1

BTS are set to perform their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits and a special cover for their first-ever BBC Radio 1 broadcast special next week. The K-pop septet will make their debut at the Radio 1 Live Lounge with their career-first chart-topper "Dynamite" and their current leader "Permission to Dance," plus a cover of another Hot 100 No. 1: Puff Daddy and Faith Evans' 1997 collaboration "I'll Be Missing You," featuring 112. Written as a tribute to the late Notorious B.I.G., "I'll Be Missing You" went on to win a Grammy for best rap performance by a duo or group.
Theater & DanceSoompi

BTS Announces R&B Remix Version Of “Permission To Dance”

BTS will be releasing a remix version of their latest hit, “Permission to Dance.”. On July 23 at midnight KST, Big Hit Music announced on WeVerse that there would be an R&B remix version of “Permission to Dance.” The R&B remix is described as “a song with a distinct 1990’s sensibility whose minimalistic synth sounds will make you focus even more on the vocals.”
Theater & Danceqhitmusic.com

BTS replaces themselves at No. 1 with “Permission To Dance”

“Permission To Dance” from BTS has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, replacing themselves at the top spot by knocking off their previous single “Butter,” which dropped to No. 7 after seven weeks at No. 1. Permission To Dance, co-written by Ed Sheeran, marks the group’s fifth Hot 100 No. 1 since September 2020, following “Butter,” “Life Goes On,” “Savage Love (Laxed — Siren Beat),” and “Dynamite,” the latter of which was nominated for a Grammy.
MusicNorristown Times Herald

'I feel like crying': Billie Eilish releases Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish was on "on cloud nine" writing her second studio album, 'Happier Than Ever'. The 19-year-old megastar released the follow-up to 2019's critically-acclaimed 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' at midnight, and she has admitted she feels like "crying" because she's so proud of the LP she and her brother and collaborator, Finneas, created.
Theater & DanceNME

BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ surpasses one billion streams on Spotify

BTS have hit yet another milestone with their 2020 hit single ‘Dynamite’ by amassing a over billion streams on Spotify. The dance-pop track officially passed the one-billion-streams threshold on Spotify yesterday (July 20), according to statistics by Twitter account Chart Data. With this, the boyband have become the first Korean act to reach this milestone.
Theater & DancePosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

BTS Gives 'Permission To Dance' An R&B Makeover: Listen To The New Remix

BTS has given their latest single, "Permission to Dance," an R&B makeover. The new remix, which dropped on Friday (July 23), clocks in at almost four minutes and was touted as "a song with a distinct 1990’s sensibility," as per Big Hit Music. Released as a gift to fans for the success of the original, as well as "Butter," the song is a slow grooving offering in contrast to the original cut, with a stronger focus on the bandmates' vocals. "Following seven stunning weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with 'Butter', 'Permission to Dance' has reached the top of the chart for its first week thanks to the support from all fans," Big Hit Music said via fan community site Weverse.
Theater & DanceSoompi

BTS Sweeps Top 3 Spots On Oricon’s Weekly Streaming Chart As “Permission To Dance” Ends “Butter’s” 8-Week Reign At No. 1

BTS completely dominated the latest Oricon weekly streaming chart!. On July 21, Oricon published this week’s streaming chart (officially dated July 26), and BTS singlehandedly swept the top three spots. The group’s latest hit “Permission to Dance” rose to No. 1 on this week’s chart, ending “Butter‘s” eight-week reign at...
Theater & DanceNME

BTS to make BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge debut next week

K-pop superstars BTS are set to make their debut appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge radio show next week. On July 22, BBC Radio 1 shared on Twitter that the boyband will be making their first-ever appearance on the popular Live Lounge programme on Tuesday, July 27 at 12:00pm BST. The group are set to perform their latest single ‘Permission to Dance’, which recently made its debut at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100.

