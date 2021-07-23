BTS To Perform "Permission To Dance" and "Dynamite" on 'BBC Radio 1'
BBC Radio 1 has announced that BTS‘s seven members are set to make their Radio 1 Live Lounge debut next week. Jin, V, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and Jungkook will be performing two of their chart-topping tracks, “Permission To Dance” and “Dynamite,” as well as a cover of Puff Daddy and Faith Evans’s 1997 song “I’ll Be Missing You.” Presenter Adele Roberts will be interviewing the K-pop septet on July 28 at 10:35 p.m. BST (5:35 p.m. EST) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.hypebae.com
