How to help OSHP win 'Best Looking Cruiser' award

The Ohio State Highway Patrol needs your vote to win the title of "Best Looking Cruiser."

The OSHP is vying for the top spot with several other state cruisers in the country. OSHP placed fourth last year. The winner of the contest will get the "Best Looking Cruiser" award and a spot on the cover of the American Association of State Troopers 2022 wall calendar.

The public has until Aug. 3 to cast their vote. Visit OSHP's Facebook page or follow this survey link to cast a vote.

