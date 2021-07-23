Buffalo's Charles Drew Science Magnet School locked down following report of a gun

Charles R. Drew Science Magnet School was in lockdown Thursday afternoon with students inside after a report of a possible weapon in the school.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo said a student called his mother to say he thought he saw someone in the bathroom with a gun. The mother in turn called the school and the school notified police.

Students were moved in two groups to other parts of the building while officers and K9 units searched the building. That search turned up, what Rinaldo said, was a BB gun that looked exactly like a Glock 9 millimeter pistol in a classroom with nine students.

Those nine students are currently being interviewed by police.

The school is part of the Buffalo Museum of Science building in Martin Luther King Park.

"A systematic classroom by classroom search occurred," Rinaldo said. "As students are brought out of the classroom they are searched to determine and make sure they don't have a weapon. They are then taken to an area that has already been searched by K-9s in a gym or cafeteria to ne held, and then officers search that classroom and they do that room by room."

It is unclear if there will be any charges. However, Buffalo Police officers noted it is illegal for anyone under 16 years old to have a BB gun.

Parents were verbally upset as their students were locked in the school during the investigation on Thursday afternoon, but officers tell us a safe search was critical.

