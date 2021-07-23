WATCH: Tampa Bay Buccaneers reveal Super Bowl LV rings in amazing video

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed off their impeccably crafted Super Bowl LV rings on Thursday night, unveiling them to the NFL world in a video posted to the team’s official YouTube channel.

Fittingly, Super Bowl MVP quarterback Tom Brady kicks things off by saying, “They’re not so much rings. They’re more like trophies that you wear on your finger. This is by far the most incredible ring that’s ever been made.”

Some might say Brady is being hyperbolic, but if anyone has the clout to comment on the quality of a championship ring, it’s TB12.

Brady played no small part in lifting the Bucs to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. In fact, the 319 diamonds on this Super Bowl ring are in honor of the final score. As the players explain in the video above, they also had creative input on how the rings would be designed.

How’s this for a plot twist: You can actually twist the top off the ring! Like, what!? And it tells the story of how the Bucs, at Raymond James Stadium, became the first team to win a Super Bowl as a home host.

None of this would’ve really been possible without the bold move to sign Brady, though. His leadership and elite play, in his first year on the team after two decades with the New England Patriots, was nothing short of remarkable.

Many doubted Tom Terrific had much left in the tank because of his long tenure in New England. Not a lot of teams were interested in him when he hit free agency before his age-43 season, despite his six prior Super Bowl triumphs.

Tampa Bay wisely made the call to upgrade at the most important position on the field with the GOAT himself. The rest is now history.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht re-signed all the key free agents from this past year’s championship team, so Tampa Bay is running it back with its core of players intact, and its top assistants and head coach Bruce Arians all returning.

While everyone in the organization will have a great time savoring this championship, NFL training camps are opening up, and a quest for back-to-back Lombardi Trophies will soon be underway in earnest.

