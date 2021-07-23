Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

'Superbug' Clusters: Multidrug-Resistant Fungus Spreads In 2 US Cities

By Athena Chan
International Business Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth officials have found evidence of the spread of an untreatable "superbug" at facilities in two U.S. cities. The "emerging" fungus poses a "serious global health threat." The cases were reported at a nursing home and at two hospitals in Washington D.C., reported AP News. Specifically, among the 101 clinical cases of Candida auris (C. auris) in D.C. and the 22 simultaneous cases in Dallas, Texas, from January to April this year, a handful of them had isolates that proved to be resistant to all the antifungal medications currently used against such infections.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fungus#Cdc#Clustering#Ap News#Cdc#Mmwr#Antifungal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued New COVID Warning

Do you want the coronavirus pandemic to ever end? Read this. A new variant, called Delta, threatens to upend progress, as cases rise in the United States. Concerned, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on NPR's All Things Considered with a warning about how this can affect you, even if you're already vaccinated. Read on for his five-point warning, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is INEFFECTIVE against the Indian 'Delta' variant, study suggests

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is ineffective against the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant, a new study suggests. Researchers found that antibody levels from people who received the one-shot vaccine were much lower compared to those given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The findings add to the growing body...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The US Sun

Joe Biden could FORCE all Americans to get Covid vaccine in a nationwide mandate as jab campaign stalls, says CDC chief

PRESIDENT Joe Biden is considering making vaccines mandatory nationwide, the head of the CDC revealed on Friday. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky confirmed that with stalling vaccination rates in the US, the Biden administration was “looking into” whether or not to force Americans to get their Covid-19 jab. "Are you for...
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

America Is Getting Unvaccinated People All Wrong

Last week, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that COVID-19 is “becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” President Joe Biden said much the same shortly after. They are technically correct. Even against the fast-spreading Delta variant, the vaccines remain highly effective, and people who haven’t received them are falling sick far more often than those who have. But their vulnerability to COVID-19 is the only thing that unvaccinated people universally share. They are disparate in almost every way that matters, including why they haven’t yet been vaccinated and what it might take to persuade them. “‘The unvaccinated’ are not a monolith of defectors,” Rhea Boyd, a pediatrician and public-health advocate in the San Francisco Bay Area, tweeted on Saturday.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued This Chilling Warning

COVID-19 is, like the villain in the world's scariest horror movie, back—but in fact, it never left. Cases are surging again because of the new Delta variant and not enough Americans being vaccinated. Concerned, epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, appeared on The Joan Hamburg Show yesterday to sound a warning for us all. Read on for a picture of what the next few months will look like, and how to stay safe—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Voice

49 Fully Vaccinated People Died Of COVID-19 In NJ, Report Says

Forty-nine individuals who were fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 have died through July 12 in New Jersey, news reports say. Department of Health spokeswoman Donna Leusner told NJ Advance Media on Wednesday that more than half of those people had at least one underlying medical condition. All of those individuals were over...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

COVID-19 Delta Variant Includes New Symptoms, Doctors Warn

As hospitals continue to address a new surge of coronavirus infections, experts warn of new symptoms from the Delta variant that the public should look out for. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently reported a drastic increase in the number of people getting infected with the Delta strain of COVID-19. With most of the patients being young and unvaccinated, doctors are stressing that the highly contagious strain exhibits different symptoms than those of the original virus.
Public HealthPosted by
Popular Science

The COVID-19 Delta variant is more contagious than we feared—even among the vaccinated

When it comes to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says “the war has changed.” According to an internally-distributed slideshow obtained by The Washington Post, the CDC’s data on the Delta variant suggests that it is so contagious that it should almost be treated like an entirely new novel coronavirus. And while vaccines offer a high level of protection, it may still be possible for vaccinated individuals to catch and transmit Delta at higher rates than previous strains.

Comments / 0

Community Policy