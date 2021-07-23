'Superbug' Clusters: Multidrug-Resistant Fungus Spreads In 2 US Cities
Health officials have found evidence of the spread of an untreatable "superbug" at facilities in two U.S. cities. The "emerging" fungus poses a "serious global health threat." The cases were reported at a nursing home and at two hospitals in Washington D.C., reported AP News. Specifically, among the 101 clinical cases of Candida auris (C. auris) in D.C. and the 22 simultaneous cases in Dallas, Texas, from January to April this year, a handful of them had isolates that proved to be resistant to all the antifungal medications currently used against such infections.www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0