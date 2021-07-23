Dansby Swanson’s slam backs Charlie Morton in Braves win over Phillies
Charlie Morton was outstanding and the Atlanta Braves’ offense did its heavy lifting early in a 7-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta struck first thanks to some aggressive base running by Ozzie Albies. Albies yanked a one-out double into the left field corner off of Matt Moore to get things started. Freddie Freeman followed with a soft single to left that dropped in front of Odubel Herrera who bobbled and then threw behind the runner nonchalantly to second. Albies streaked for home and scored despite a collision at home plate with catcher Andrew Knapp.www.talkingchop.com
