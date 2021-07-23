Dansby Swanson’s slam backs Charlie Morton in Braves win over Phillies

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleCharlie Morton was outstanding and the Atlanta Braves’ offense did its heavy lifting early in a 7-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta struck first thanks to some aggressive base running by Ozzie Albies. Albies yanked a one-out double into the left field corner off of Matt Moore to get things started. Freddie Freeman followed with a soft single to left that dropped in front of Odubel Herrera who bobbled and then threw behind the runner nonchalantly to second. Albies streaked for home and scored despite a collision at home plate with catcher Andrew Knapp.

