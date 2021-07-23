Blazer’s Edge Live Show: Does A Pick-for-McCollum Trade Make Sense?

Join host Danny Marang as he answers your questions live on Youtube.com/dannymarang , twitch.tv/the_moosen and inside this post. Danny is here to discuss recent news stories tied to the path that the Trail Blazers might be forced down this summer. A recent report from Jason Quick of The Athletic states that the Trail Blazers could “run it back” with the core of Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, Robert Covington and Jusuf Nurkic next season. It was also rumored that the Blazers had an offer on the table for McCollum that could have netted a top four selection in the 2021 NBA Draft.