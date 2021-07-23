Cancel
Environment

NWS to add 'destructive' severe thunderstorm warning category for mobile alerts

KARE 11
KARE 11
 11 days ago
The National Weather Service (NWS) announced on Thursday an update to its Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system, including a new category to its severe thunderstorm warnings.

According to a press release, starting Aug. 2, the NWS will be adding a "damage threat" tag for people, so they can receive mobile alerts when certain weather-related emergencies in their area.

While there will three categories – destructive, considerable and baseline – only storms that are classified as "destructive" will trigger a mobile notification.

The three categories are described as:

  • Destructive damage threat: At least 2.75 inch diameter (baseball-sized) hail and/or 80 mph thunderstorm winds. Warnings with this tag will automatically activate a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on smartphones within the warned area.
  • Considerable damage threat: At least 1.75 inch diameter (golf ball-sized) hail and/or 70 mph thunderstorm winds. This will not activate a WEA.
  • Baseline or "base" damage threat: 1.00 inch (quarter-sized) hail and/or 58 mph thunderstorm winds. This will not activate a WEA. When no damage threat tag is present, damage is expected to be at the base level.

The system mirrors a system they've already adopted for tornado warnings and flash flood warnings, according to the release.

The NWS says only about 10% of all severe thunderstorms nationwide reach the "destructive" level.

For more information about the update, click here .

KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

