Special Weather Statement issued for Hendry, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-22 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Hendry; Inland Collier County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL COLLIER AND CENTRAL HENDRY COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 PM EDT * At 1025 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Immokalee, moving southeast at 10 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Immokalee, Ave Maria, Felda and Bunker Hill.