Flash Flood Warning issued for Navajo by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 19:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Navajo FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NAVAJO COUNTY At 725 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain continued across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dilkon and areas west of Dilkon. This includes the following highways State Route 87 between mile markers 369 and 381. This includes the following streams and drainages Tees Toh Wash and Coyote Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
