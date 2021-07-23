Cancel
Daddy Yankee Receives Agent of Change Award at Premios Juventud 2021

By Elisa Osegueda‍
ETOnline.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaddy Yankee, the king of reggaeton, was awarded the Agent of Change Award at the 2021 Premios Juventud awards on Thursday. During a special video presentation, Daddy Yankee accepted the award and shared a few words of inspiration. "Being an artist has allowed me to travel the world. And while...

www.etonline.com

