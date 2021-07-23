2021 Ford Bronco First Edition Listed for $150,000 on eBay
As it turns out, dealerships aren't the only salespeople cashing in on the all-new Ford Bronco craze and inflating sticker prices due to high demand and low supply. Ford has experienced production delays due to the pandemic and a shortage of semiconductor chips, which has pushed back deliveries of its vehicles in general—the Bronco included—and resulted in canceled orders. However, the automaker recently announced the start of production for the 2021 Bronco this past June, and with reservation holders first in line, walk-ups are gonna need to wait. Or will they?www.motortrend.com
Comments / 0