The U.S. will sanction a top Cuban military official they’ve deemed responsible for human rights abuses during widespread protests on the island nation earlier this month. The sanctions, imposed under the Global Magnitsky Act, which allows the U.S. to seek financial punishment against human rights offenders, targets Álvaro López Miera, minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, as well as a special forces unit known as the Black Wasps, according to the Treasury Department.