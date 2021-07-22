Cancel
Gymnastics

Podium Training: Simone Biles practices Yurchenko double pike

By NBC Sports
wpsdlocal6.com
 12 days ago

Simone Biles practiced her historic new vault, a Yurchenko double pike, at women's Olympic gymnastics podium training. If she lands the vault in competition, it will be named after her. In May, Biles became the first woman to land the move in competition at the GK US Classic in Indianapolis.

Simone Biles
#Olympics#Indianapolis#Nbc#Yurchenko#Nbc Sports
