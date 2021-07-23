Cancel
WWE

Deonna Purrazzo Accepts Offer From Mickie James To Appear at NWA EmPowerrr

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeonna Purrazzo is headed to NWA EmPowerrr, accepting Mickie James’ invitation on this week’s Impact Wrestling to make an appearance. James returned to Impact on Thursday’s episode to apologize to Purrazzo for their altercation at Slammiversary and re-extend the offer. After Gail Kim came down and acknowledged that she was the one who sent James out after Purrazzo’s win over Thunder Rosa, the Impact Knockouts Champion accepted the offer.

