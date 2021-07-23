Destroyers sweep doubleheader against Dodgers
MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Mansfield Destroyers picked up two big wins at home on Thursday. The Destroyers swept a doubleheader against the Hornell Dodgers at Shaute Field in a matchup of the top two teams in the NYCBL Western Division standings. Mansfield won game one 10-2. James Broderick went 2-for-3 with three RBI’s and a run scored for Mansfield in game one. Chic DeGaetano threw a complete game for Mansfield allowing two earned runs while striking out four to earn the win and move to 6-1 this season.www.mytwintiers.com
