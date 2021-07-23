Political Talk: Heated battle over committee investigating January 6th insurrection
ELMIRA, N.Y. (NBC/WETM-TV) – The effort to investigate the January 6th attack on the capitol has become embroiled in partisan politics. House Speaker Pelosi on Wednesday rejecting two republican picks to serve on a special committee investigating the attack. That led to republicans pulling out of the committee almost entirely. All this as the criminal investigations into the attack continue to expand.www.mytwintiers.com
