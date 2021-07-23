Greg Francis & John Rivers Address Diversity In Agriculture
Francis joins Intersection to discuss his experience representing the farmers and the road to agricultural equality. Joining Francis on Intersection is John Rivers, the founder and CEO of the 4Rivers brand. Rivers is working on a new project in Orlando- a campus farm that will help educate young students on the importance of nutrition and agriculture. Rivers talks about his partnership with Francis, and shares how local farmers play a role in the community and overcoming food insecurity.www.wmfe.org
Comments / 0