Amityville, NY

'They screwed up.' Amityville woman says her dad was buried in the wrong grave

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Amityville woman says her parents wish was to be buried together but a mix up by the cemetery went against their wishes. Kathleen Buczak-Fisher is outraged, saying her parents Rudolph and Dorothy are not resting in peace together because of a mix up and cover up by Pinelawn Cemetery.

