Trump, too, was 'unsettled' when Rudy Giuliani's hair dye melted and dripped down his face: book

By Cheryl Teh
 11 days ago

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, was speaking at a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters last November when his hair dye started to drip down the sides of his face.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo

  • It turns out that Trump was alarmed by Rudy Giuliani's hair dye malfunction, too.
  • The new book "I Alone Can Fix It" said the former president was "unsettled" when Giuliani's hair dye dripped down his face.
  • The book said Trump aides were "humiliated" and called the Giuliani news conference a "freak show."
A new book says Trump was also alarmed when Rudy Giuliani's hair dye started melting and dripping down his face during a press conference last November.

An excerpt from " I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year " by Washington Post journalists Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker said that Trump was "riveted" while his legal team, led by Giuliani, appeared on TV to float conspiracy theories about the election.

But Trump soon became "unsettled by Giuliani's dripping hair dye," wrote the authors.

This happened during a press conference Giuliani chaired last November 20 , during which the lawyer asserted multiple times that Trump won the 2020 election. This was despite the votes showing that the former president definitively lost. At the time, there was already clear evidence that the election was the most secure in US history , safeguarded by cybersecurity officials .

When the press conference wore on past the 40-minute mark, Giuliani's hairline started to bleed black dye, with dark rivulets trickling down both sides of his face.

The book's authors also wrote that Giuliani's hair dye fiasco "humiliated" Trump aides who were watching behind the scenes.

According to Leonnig and Rucker, a West Wing staffer viewing the press conference blurted out: "Oh, my God, this is just like a freak show. This is embarrassing."

And according to video recordings of the Trump campaign's official feed , a staffer who left the audio on can be heard saying, "You see f---ing Rudy's hair dye dripping down his face?"

The meme-worthy moment later spawned articles speculating about what exactly the liquid was, and scores of jokes from late-night show hosts like Stephen Colbert , Trevor Noah , and Jimmy Kimmel.

Read the original article on Insider

