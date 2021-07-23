Latino Lubbock: Hub City Outreach Center 3rd Annual Summer Bash and Let’s Go Fishing Event
LUBBOCK, Texas – This week for you your Latino Lubbock Update Christ is giving us a quick reminder about the July issue of Latino Lubbock Magazine, as well as pre-registration information about the “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event that is free to attend! Check out more here. She also wants to remind everyone about the Lubbock: Hub City Outreach Center 3rd Annual Summer Bash happening July 22nd at Maggie Trejo Supercenter, 3200 Amherst St. from 5:30 to 7:30 PM.www.everythinglubbock.com
Comments / 0