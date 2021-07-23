Cancel
Everything You Need To Know About The Albany “Good Cause Eviction” Bill

By Rodney B More
 11 days ago
Albany’s “Good Cause Eviction“ bill could be a trendsetter in New York; at least that is what local lawmakers are hoping. On Monday night Albany’s Common Council passed a bill that tenant advocates are praising. The bill is called the “Good Cause Eviction Bill” and when it is signed into law, it will prevent tenants from being evicted for nonpayment of rent when rent increases are deemed unreasonable. An increase in rent by more than 3% of the annual rent, or 150% of the region's Consumer Price Index, is considered unreasonable.

