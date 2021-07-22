Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salida, CO

WASTE MANAGEMENT of Salida is hiring a CDL Driver or

Mountain Mail
 11 days ago

WASTE MANAGEMENT of Salida is hiring a CDL Driver or CDL Permit holder to provide service to our residential customers in Chaffee and Lake County and a Diesel Mechanic. We offer Competitive Pay, a Full Benefits package, all PPE, Uniforms and up to 18 days PTO your first year progressing up to 28 days paid time off. We are currently offering a $4000.00 sign on bonus. Apply online today at: www.wm.com/careers or call 844-969-6754. Use req.#21010714 for the Driver position or req.#21004347 for the Diesel Mechanic position. You can also call the Local Route Manager @ 719-588-2729 for more details regarding the driver position and 719-221-0546 for the diesel mechanic position.

www.themountainmail.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salida, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdl#Waste Management#Ppe#Driver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
JobsKATU.com

River City Environmental Hiring Drivers

Are you looking for a new career? River City Environmental is hiring CDL Drivers and Service Techs and offering up $5,000 and $10,000 signing bonuses, plus medical and dental benefits, 401k, growth opportunities and so much more!. Over the last 25 years, River City Environmental has provided environmental services and...
Salida, COMountain Mail

Salida Inn & Monarch Suites in Salida, CO is looking

Salida Inn & Monarch Suites in Salida, CO is looking for dependable front desk agents and housekeepers to join our team. We are located at 7310 W. Rainbow Blvd. Our ideal candidate is self-driven, motivated, flexible with hours and reliable. Must reliable transportation and references.
Winters, CAwintersexpress.com

Waste Management rates raising on Aug. 1

The rates for garbage, recycling and green waste collection in Winters is set to increase effective Aug. 1. Waste Management notified the city after an annual rate review of a 3.19 percent increase. A notification was sent out to residents in the July City Water bill. The new bi-monthly rate...
Montrose County, COMontrose Daily Press

Waschbusch hired as Montrose County manager

Montrose County commissioners formally hired Jon Waschbusch as the new county manager, after he was the lone internal candidate for the position. Commissioners Sue Hansen, Keith Caddy and Roger Rash voted unanimously Wednesday to hire Waschbusch, the former deputy manager who had been serving as interim manager. “I love my...
Cincinnati, OHwvxu.org

Metro Recruiting Bus Drivers With Paid Training For CDL Exams

Cincinnati Metro isn't the first employer in the region to offer a hiring bonus to entice new workers. But Metro officials hope a new benefit will sweeten the deal even more: paid training to prepare for the commercial drivers license exam, which can cost thousands of dollars from a private program.
Fergus Falls Daily Journal

HELP WANTED Looking for a Class A CDL driver, with

HELP WANTED Looking for a Class A CDL driver, with a Health Card. All local hauls, five days a week with overtime pay. No weekends and competitive pay. Call 701-640-2701, serious inquiries only.
JobsKITV.com

Local rideshare company Holoholo hiring drivers

Hawaii-owned rideshare company Holoholo is celebrating a milestone reaching 10,000 rider app downloads in one month. With more residents and visitors requesting rides, Holoholo has plans to expand across the islands and it's looking for drivers. According to the company, full-time work is available. Drivers must be at least 21-years-old,...
Energy IndustryJacksonville Daily Record

City permits CNG fuel facility for Waste Management

The city issued a permit July 23 for a CNG fuel facility at Waste Management Inc. of Florida’s planned maintenance project at 6876 Greenland Industrial Blvd. in Greenland Business Park. Onsite Electrical Service Inc. of Davie will build the CNG fueling facility, including a compressor compound and time-fill fueling stalls,...
Colorado Springs, COFOX21News.com

Waste Management of Colorado celebrates Nat’l Coloring Book Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–National Coloring Book Day is Monday, Aug. 2, and Waste Management of Colorado invites you to celebrate!. A WM Fan Coloring & Workbook with monthly recycling tips, safety exercises and coloring opportunities is available for download here. Grab your favorite crayons and share your designs on social media...
Greenville Herald-Banner

CDL Driver/Road Crew - ...

- Operate heavy construction and maintenance equipment such as, excavator, chain saws, dump trucks, backhoes, front-end loaders, and various other equipment for a. maintenance tasks such as truck driving, excavating, and a variety of minor maintenance activities. - Identify equipment needs for each assigned project; pick-up and deliver equipment from...
Dixon, CAVacaville Reporter

Dixon City Council OKs consultant for organic waste management process

The Dixon City Council took the first step toward modifying the city’s organic waste program by approving a consultant to explore initial tasks at Tuesday’s meeting. The council selected R3 Consulting Group, Inc. out of Roseville, per the city’s recommendation. The item came as a result of more cities adopting...
Addison County, VTsuncommunitynews.com

ADDISON COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

REQUEST FOR BIDS - Aluminum Closed-Top Transfer Trailer. PRODUCT: One (1) New Aluminum Closed-Top Transfer Trailer. ISSUED BY: Addison County Solid Waste Management District. The ACSWMD is soliciting bids for one (1) new 48' Tandem-Axle, Aluminum Closed-Top, Compactor-Compatible Transfer Trailer. Prospective Bidders may obtain a copy of the Request for Bids, Bid Specifications and Bid Submittal Form by contacting the ACSWMD office at the above address or from the District's website at www.AddisonCountyRecycles.org.
EconomyJacksonville Daily Record

Waste Management plans Greenland Business Park maintenance facility

Waste Management Inc. of Florida is preparing to build a maintenance facility at 6876 Greenland Industrial Blvd. in Greenland Business Park at a construction cost of $4.24 million. The city is reviewing permit applications for North Coast Construction Co. of St. Augustine to build an office and truck maintenance building...
Wyoming County, WVAndover Townsman

West Virginia Solid Waste Management Board awards grants

CHARLESTON — Thirty-two local Solid Waste Authorities (SWAs) will receive grants totaling $350,000 as a result of action taken by the Solid Waste Management Board (SWMB) at their recent meeting. The SWMB Grant Program is designed to assist local SWAs in the job of properly managing solid waste within their...
Lassen County, CALassen County News

Holley hired as LMUD general manager

Following closed session on Tuesday, July 27, the Lassen Municipal Utility District Board of Directors announced it had unanimously approved a contract for Pat Holley to become the publicly owned utility district’s general manager, according to a statement from Theresa Phillips, LMUD’s public relations manager. LMUD hired Holley as assistant general manager in March 2017.
Palm Beach Gardens, FLpbgfl.com

Important Waste Management Notice for Residents of PGA National

Beginning August 2nd, Waste Management will enhance your Bulk and Vegetative Waste Collection process. Clam trucks will now collect bulk and vegetative waste piles on regularly scheduled collection days to eliminate the "tagging" of piles for next-day service. Please continue to set your bulk and vegetative waste piles curbside by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy