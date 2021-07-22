WASTE MANAGEMENT of Salida is hiring a CDL Driver or CDL Permit holder to provide service to our residential customers in Chaffee and Lake County and a Diesel Mechanic. We offer Competitive Pay, a Full Benefits package, all PPE, Uniforms and up to 18 days PTO your first year progressing up to 28 days paid time off. We are currently offering a $4000.00 sign on bonus. Apply online today at: www.wm.com/careers or call 844-969-6754. Use req.#21010714 for the Driver position or req.#21004347 for the Diesel Mechanic position. You can also call the Local Route Manager @ 719-588-2729 for more details regarding the driver position and 719-221-0546 for the diesel mechanic position.