AfterShock Horror Anthology Looks To Be Halloween Treat

The Simpsons is set to return this fall for its 33rd season, which means in October it will be delivering audiences its 32nd installment of the beloved "Treehouse of Horror" format, with last week's Comic-Con@Home featuring a panel that shed new light on the upcoming entry into the tradition. Recent years have seen the animated sitcom experiment with the format a bit, with this year also switching things up, as it will feature five unsettling stories as opposed to the traditional three. The panel even saw the debut of one of the segments, which you can watch in the video above. The Simpsons' "Treehouse of Horror XXXII" is set to debut on October 10th.