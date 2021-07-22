Cancel
AfterShock Horror Anthology Looks To Be Halloween Treat

By Thomas Tuna
horrornewsnetwork.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s something to be said for reading a spooky story by flickering candlelight on Halloween night–and AfterShock Comics may have just the comic book for you. AfterDark–a 48-page one-shot anthology that hits comic shops Oct. 13–includes four tales of “horror, lost souls and things that go bump in the night,” according to the publisher. The stories come from writers Cullen Bunn, Jim Starlin, Joe Pruett and Frank Tieri and illustrators Cliff Richards, Nikkol Jelenic, Szymon Kudranski and Joe Eisma, per a report on cbr.com.

