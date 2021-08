Jeff "NedrudRelyt" Madsen Eliminated in 8th Place ($4,032) Jeff "NedrudRelyt" Madsen jammed 674,744 from the button, Daniel "DNegs" Negreanu re-jammed from the small blind and the big blind folded. Madsen was in trouble with the vs the of Negreanu. The board ran out safely for Negreanu as it came and...