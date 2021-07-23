NOAA: “Destructive” severe thunderstorms will now trigger cell phone alert
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Severe thunderstorms can be life-threatening, but not all severe thunderstorms are the same. Starting July 28th, the National Weather Service will start a new initiative to better convey the severity and potential impacts from thunderstorm winds and hail by adding a “damage threat” tag to each Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued. This new threat tag will be similar to those already included when tornado and flash flood warnings are issued. If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued with the tag “destructive” it will trigger the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on mobile phones in the warned area, sounding an alarm.www.kbtx.com
