Seeing Red: Cold War Blockbusters of the 1980s

By now, it’s no big secret that Mark Hamill made an appearance in season 2 of The Mandalorian. What we didn’t know was the extent to which @HamillHimself (as his Twitter handle reads) was involved in the filming of that scene in which Disney doubled down on the digital de-aging of actors from the original Star Wars trilogy. The magic moment was preceded by some heavy lightsaber action that used a body double to portray Luke.