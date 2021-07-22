Cancel
Seeing Red: Cold War Blockbusters of the 1980s

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePart propoganda, part big-budget thrill ride, Hollywood’s ’80s blockbusters blew the U.S.’s rivalry with the Soviet Union into tales of impending invasion and atomic doom. This summer, the Wende Museum is examining the anxiety that gripped cinema in the last decade of the Cold War with a free screening series in its garden. Come by for free popcorn and showings of Red Dawn (with an intro by frequent George Lucas collaborator Willard Huyck), WarGames, The Hunt for Red October (with an intro by the film’s cinematographer Jan de Bont) and Top Secret!

