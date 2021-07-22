Introducing… the Matthew Cohort!

After receiving the Thriving Congregation grant from the Lilly Endowment, the Neighboring Movement recruited its very first cohort of “GNE Facilitators” who began meeting in January 2021. This cohort consists of a group of faith leaders who commit 1) to learn the Good Neighbor Experiment (GNE) curriculum, 2) to build a cohort of churches in their own context, and 3) to teach the GNE curriculum alongside Neighboring Movement staff and support their cohort of churches with coaching calls. This first cohort of GNE Facilitators met for an in-person retreat from July 14th-16th in Wichita, Kansas to conclude their training of the GNE curriculum.