Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita, KS

Introducing… the Matthew Cohort!

neighboringmovement.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter receiving the Thriving Congregation grant from the Lilly Endowment, the Neighboring Movement recruited its very first cohort of “GNE Facilitators” who began meeting in January 2021. This cohort consists of a group of faith leaders who commit 1) to learn the Good Neighbor Experiment (GNE) curriculum, 2) to build a cohort of churches in their own context, and 3) to teach the GNE curriculum alongside Neighboring Movement staff and support their cohort of churches with coaching calls. This first cohort of GNE Facilitators met for an in-person retreat from July 14th-16th in Wichita, Kansas to conclude their training of the GNE curriculum.

neighboringmovement.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Society
Wichita, KS
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thriving Congregation#The Lilly Endowment#The Neighboring Movement#Gne Facilitators#Good Neighbor Experiment#Soce#Fork N#The Matthew Cohort
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Pentagon on lockdown after shots fired near Metro station

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after shots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station, according to NBC Washington. An announcement from the Pentagon said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.” While no other details were released, an Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

DaBaby offers second apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES – Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy